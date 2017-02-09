EuropaCorp has released the latest trailer this morning for its modern thriller The Circle, which features a strong ensemble cast of Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, John Boyega, Ellar Coltrane, Bill Paxton, Karen Gillan and Patton Oswalt. The film underwent reshoots about four weeks ago, but STX/EuropaCorp is still sticking to their April 28, 2017 release date.

Last year, EuropaCorp acquired U.S. distribution rights to the film, which was written and directed by James Ponsoldt based on Dave Eggers’ 2013 novel. The story is about Mae (Watson) who is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech and social media company, and she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime. As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey (Hanks), to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom. Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity.

Check out the trailer above.