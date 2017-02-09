The Following alumna Tiffany Boone and Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight) have been cast as series regulars opposite Jason Mitchell in Showtime’s hourlong drama The Chi, from Lena Waithe, Elwood Reid, Common, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Fox 21 TV Studios.

Created/executive produced by Waithe, executive produced/showrun by Reid and executive produced by Common and Kaplan, The Chi is a coming-of-age story that follows a half dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago.

Rex/Shutterstock

Boone will play Jerrika, Brandon’s (Mitchell) outspoken partner in life. Though she struggles with his mother for acceptance as his girlfriend, she is also wise and helpful in navigating Brandon’s path. A restaurant manager herself, in tough times she works hard to keep Brandon away from street justice and on his own road to being a chef. Hibbert portrays Kevin, street-smart and confident, he focuses on the things important to a 13-year-old. He’s infatuated with a girl in his class, has a close group of neighborhood friends, and dreams of getting out of the south side. Unfortunately, being at the wrong place at the wrong time puts him at the scene of a murder, and now Kevin has a new kind of fear… for his life.

Boone is best known for her role as Mandy Lang in Fox’s The Following and recently recurred on USA’s Complications. She’s repped by LINK Entertainment and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christoph.

Hibbert has received critical praise for his performance in Moonlight, which has received eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture. Hibbert shared in the film’s win for the Robert Altman Award at the Independent Spirit Awards and the Gotham Award for Best Ensemble Performance, and Hibbert was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor for the film.