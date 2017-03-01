VH1’s new music drama series The Breaks premiered with a 0.98 adults 18-49 rating in Live+3. That was below the 1.3 for The Breaks movie, which spawned the series, but a solid delivery for the network. Including two encores, the total audience for the premiere night was 2.3 million total viewers, just shy of the 2.6 million for the movie. According to VH1, The Breaks was up +204% vs. the last scripted series debut on the network, Hindsight, in January 2015, and logged VH1’s best scripted series launch ever in men 18-49.

The premiere of CMT’s limited series Sun Records amassed a gross Live+3 adults 18-49 rating of .97 9 across premiere night airings on CMT, TV Land and Nick at Nite and 3 million viewers. On CMT, Sun Records‘ debut actually built onto its Nashville lead-in by 5% in 18-49 in Live+Same Day ratings (0.34 vs. 0.32). In L+3, the eventful episode of the country music dramq grew to 3.1 million viewers and a 1.34 A 18-49 rating across premiere night airings on CMT and Nick at Nite, up nearly 20% from the previous week.

At USA, the fifth season of hit unscripted comedy series Chrisley Knows Best opened with the show’s most watched premiere ever with 2.9 million viewers (L3). The season opener also saw growth year over year across all key demos: A18-49: 1.456MM (+17%), A18-34: 664K (+17% vs. S4.0 premiere), total viewers: 2.925MM (+30%)