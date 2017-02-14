The Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani feature love story which was snapped up by Amazon at Sundance for $12M will hit theaters on June 23 in limited release via Lionsgate with a wide expansion on July 14.

The Big Sick is based on Gordon and Nanjiani’s real-life relationship and both wrote and star in the movie which is directed by Michael Showalter. Pakistan-born comedian Kumail and grad student Emily fall in love, but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail must navigate the crisis with her parents and the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart. Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel and Ben Browning are producers on Big Sick.

This marks the second time that big Lionsgate has handled a title for Amazon following the Cannes Film Festival opener Cafe Society from Woody Allen. LG’s Roadside Attractions typically releases a number of titles for Amazon, including this year’s six-time Oscar nominee Manchester by the Sea.

On July 14, those wide entries that The Big Sick will be programmed against are STX’s Bad Dads and 20th Century Fox’s War for the Planet of the Apes.