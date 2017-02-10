The Big Script, a film incubator looking to nurture emerging filmmakers’ top scripts and backed by Indigenous Media, Condé Nast Entertainment, Josh Hutcherson and Michelle Hutcherson’s Turkeyfoot Productions, has unveiled its first five entries into the program.

Each of the winning scripts selected from more than 2,000 via The Black List revolves around young-adult, generation-defining screenplays featuring core characters from their late teens to late 20s. As part of the program, Jon Avnet, Rodrigo Garcia, Jake Avnet, Josh and Michelle Hutcherson served as mentors as well as producers. Condé Nast Entertainment boss Dawn Ostroff served as a production advisor.

All five screenwriters directed their own shorts save one. Jon Johnstone’s Ape stars and was directed by Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) in his directorial debut.

Check out the trailer unveiling the winners above. The full short films will launch on Condé Nast’s TheScene.com on February 17.