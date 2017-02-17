With a date-night dinner, unwelcomed financial independence and bickering couples, it was a night of strife on The Big Bang Theory (2.7/10) on Thursday – and that included the ratings.

While still easily the top-rated and most-watched (13.3 million) show on the Big 4 and the CW last night, the science-geek comedy was down 10% among adults 18-49 from last week to hit an all-time series low. And it has been a long, long time since Big Bang Theory has known such depths. The previous low of the Chuck Lorre-EP’d blockbuster series came during its very first season back in 2008. That’s when BBT snagged a 2.8 rating on both May 5 and May 19.

CBS

Otherwise, the rest of the House of Moonves’ night was somewhat steady, with The Great Outdoors (1.6/6) and Life in Pieces (1.3/5) the same as the fast affiliates of their February 9 shows – which saw the former adjusted down a tenth in final numbers. Troubled newbie Training Day (0.7/3) took a drop of 13% in the demo in its 10 PM slot while 9 PM’s Mom (1.5/5) was also down a tenth.

CBS won the viewership race on Thursday with an audience of 7.16 million, but the demo victory again went to ABC and its TGIT lineup, with a 1.7/6 rating.

The second-highest-rated show of the night, Grey’s Anatomy (2.0/7) was down a tenth from its February 9 airing, while a jailhouse-heavy Scandal (1.7/6) was up a tenth. Ending the night for the Disney-owned net, How to Get Away with Murder (1.3/5) was even with last week and won the 10 PM slot again.

Coming in second in that 10 PM time period, The Blacklist (0.9/3) also was the same as its February 9 show for NBC. In fact, the Comcast-owned net’s whole lineup including Superstore (1.1/4), Powerless (0.8/3) and Chicago Med (1.2/4) was the same as last Thursday’s early numbers. In fast affiliates, the Windy City-based medical drama was up a tenth from its final number, which was adjusted down a tenth.

The fourth episode of the CW’s Riverdale (0.4/1) was the same as the fast affiliates of its third episode, which went up a tenth in adjusted numbers. Lead-in Supernatural (0.7/3) was up 17% in the 18-49s over last week.

Over on the cookin’ Fox, the second week of the new season of MasterChef Junior (1.1/4) deflated two-tenths from last week. That seemed to have a spillover effect on My Kitchen Rules (0.7/3), which also was down two-tenths.

