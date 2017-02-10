If you happened to drive by Warner Bros in Burbank this week, you might have noticed something different about the billboards that grace the studio’s west wall. The characters in Warner Bros TV’s hit series, including The Big Bang Theory, Arrow, The Flash, Gotham and more, have morphed into Lego figurines in anticipation of tomorrow’s wide release of WB’s The Lego Batman Movie.

In a cross-divisional promo campaign, the characters in the opening sequences of The Big Bang Theory and other series were replaced with Lego figurines. Lego Batman even took over Sheldon’s spot on the couch. You can check out The Big Bang Theory‘s opening sequence below that airs this week during its syndication run.

In addition, each of The CW’s DC superhero shows — Arrow, The Flash, DC’S Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl – featured custom Lego versions of their characters in the closing end-cards, while Lego Batman replaced young Greg in Greg Berlanti’s signature Berlanti Productions end card. Check out Supergirl’s customized Lego end card below:

Directed by Chris McKay, The Lego Batman Movie stars Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes.