“What have you done to me, you vengeful bitches?!” From Focus Features’ newly teaser for Sofia Coppola’s upcoming seductive thriller The Beguiled, which stars Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning and Colin Farrell. The pic is based on Thomas Cullinan’s novel of the same name and the 1971 Don Siegel adapation with Clint Eastwood and Geraldine Page.

Set at a Virginia girls’ school in 1864 during the Civil War, The Miss Martha Farnsworth Seminary for Young Ladies has been sheltered from the outside world–that is until the day they discover a wounded Union soldier and take it upon themselves to “show him some real southern hospitality.” Check out the trailer above.

Focus will released the film in select theaters June 23 before going wide June 30.