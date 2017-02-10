Fox has given a pilot order to The Beast, a medical drama pilot from former ER executuve producer and practicing pediatrician Neal Baer. Launching a medical drama is a priority for Fox this season, and this is the second pilot in the genre ordered by the network, joining The Resident. Both hail from 20th TV.

Written by Law & Order: SVU veterans Baer and Dawn DeNoon, The Beast is a life-and-death procedural. Literally. Each week will follow three challenging medical cases. In the end, two of the patients will live, one will die. The series will center on their doctor — with a clinical fear of death — who never stops fighting the odds.

Baer, DeNoon and Jessica Shulman executive produce for 20th TV and studio-based Baer Bones. This is Fox’s sixth drama pilot overall, along with The Resident, legal drama Controversy, military soap Behind Enemy Lines, vampire drama The Passage and the Marvel action drama.