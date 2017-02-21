Still awaiting the renewal verdict from NBC, Timeless (0.9/2) nonetheless hit the finale button hard last night with a visit to Joe McCarthy’s America and a cliffhanger ending that revealed betrayal in high places. As execs in high places at the Comcast-owned net should note, the push worked with the time- travel series rising a strong 29% among adults 18-49 and 12% in total viewers (3.3 million) over its February 13 show.

That bump from its American Ninja Warrior: All-Stars (1.4/5) special lead-in, helped Timeless retain its 10 PM slot second place against Scorpion (1.2/4) and over Quantico (0.7/3). Up 56% in the demo from last week’s The New Celebrity Apprentice season finale, the two-hour ANW: All Stars was exactly with the comparable ANW: USA Vs. The World special of January 31, 2016. In that 10 PM slot, the CBS drama was even with last week while the ABC FBI series is currently the same as its February 13 fast affiliate result, which went down a tenth in the final numbers.

Matching a Monday high, ABC once again took the top demo spot last night with a 1.9/6 rating – the ninth such 18-49 win in a row. As always that win was sealed by the performance of The Bachelor (2.5/8), which was the top rated show of the night. The search-for-love reality show also inched up 4% in the demo and 4% in viewers to 7.9 million to hit season highs in both categories. Additionally, The Bachelor was the most watched show in Presidents Day primetime – beating last week’s Number #1 Kevin Can Wait (1.4/5), which had an audience of 7.29 million last night, a decline of 7% from February 13. But that didn’t prevent the House of Moonves from coming in first among total viewers in primetime on Monday with 6.79 million watching to ABC’s total of 6.11 million.

Demo-wise, the Kevin James comedy was down a tenth from last week as was lead-out Man With A Plan (1.3/5). Newbie Superior Donuts (1.2/4) got a bigger bite taken out of it with a two-tenths decline but 2 Broke Girls (1.2/4) stayed the same.

Things were not the same for 24: Legacy (1.0/4) with its drop of 17% from Week 2 of the Super Bowl launched franchise spinoff. Fox’s night took a further hit with fellow newbie, the struggling APB (0.8/3) also falling two-tenths from its February 13 show. The CW’s Supergirl (0.7/3) took a 13% drop and Jane The Virgin (0.4/1) was the same as last week in its 18-49 rating but down a bit in the share.