Robert Wisdom (The Wire) and Q’orianka Kilcher (The New World) have joined the cast of The Alienist, TNT’s drama series that premieres in late 2017. Based on Caleb Carr’s bestseller, the psychological thriller is set in 1896 New York. When a series of gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips the city, newly appointed police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt calls upon criminal psychologist — aka alienist — Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) to conduct the investigation in secret. Dakota Fanning also stars.

TNT

Wisdom will play Cyrus, Kreizler’s valet, a man with a dark past who the alienist has helped reform. Kilcher plays Mary, Kreizler’s mute maid with whom he shares a special unspoken connection. Jakob Verbruggen directs and exec produces along with Cary Fukunaga, Eric Roth, Hossein Amini and Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin. The series is a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T. Production will begin in early 2017 in Budapest.

Wisdom recently wrapped roles in features Beasts of Burden and Unfogettable and played a lead in Tribeca pic Live Cargo. His TV credits include Nashville, Prison Break and HBO’s Ballers and The Wire.

Kilcher co-starred opposite Colin Farrell and Christian Bale in Terrence Malick’s The New World. She also played the title roles in Te Ata and Princess Kaiulani and Te Ata and recently wrapped Hostiles. Her TV work includes Sons of Anarchy, Longmire and The Killing.