There was no President Donald Trump in primetime on the Big 4 last night and NBC and ABC were all encores, but the end of the world still found a way to make it back to the small screen.

Specifically that was with the return of The 100 (0.4/2) for its fourth season on the CW on a new night. However, on a night of far less competition and a weaker lead-in than last year, the postapocalyptic drama took a 43% hit among adults 18-49 from its Season 3 debut of January 21, 2016 – a Thursday. The result was the lowest season debut ever for The 100 – both in the key demo and in total viewership, which at 1.27 million was down 32% from last year.

Part of 100’s decline on its new night has to come from its lead-in of Arrow (0.6/2) not providing the muscle that the series premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow did last year with its 1.2/4 before The 100‘s Season 3 opener, which it flowed a few minutes into. Week-to-week, Arrow was even with its January 25 episode.

Over on Fox, a new Showtime at the Apollo (0.8/3) special from 8-10 PM was down 27% in the key demo fro its last original airing of December 5. Following that, Star (1.3/5) actually was up from last week – with a bump of a tenth.

With reduced rivals and repeats, Wednesday easily belonged to CBS and its full slate of Hunted (1.3/5), Criminal Minds (1.3/5) and Code Black (1.1/4). The newbie reality show was even with last week, while the procedural was down a tenth from its previous original of January 11. On the other hand, with no ABC News interview with the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host as competition in the 10 PM slot, the medical drama rose 22% among the 18-49s. With Hunted in a triple tie for the highest-rated show of the night and the audience of 7.43 million that Criminal Minds snagged, making it the most watched show of Wednesday, the House of Moonves was the highest rated and most watched net with a 1.2/5 and 6.55 million sets of eyeballs.