Ali Liebert (Bomb Girls) has booked a recurring role opposite Kyra Sedgwick on ABC’s new straight-to-series drama Ten Days in the Valley, from Tassie Cameron (Rookie Blue) and Skydance Television. The series follows Jane Sadler (Sedgwick), an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a separation whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret, and no one can be trusted. Liebert will play Detective Nickole Bilson. Blue collar and plain-spoken, she is a tough and experienced detective, also assisting on the Sadler-Greene case. In addition to her role as Betty McRae on Bomb Girls, Liebert’s credits include Legends of Tomorrow, Lost Girl and feature film Wonder opposite Jacob Tremblay. She is repped by Red Management and Industry Entertainment.

Ellie Ariaza (The Bridge) is set for a recurring role in FX’s X-Men-universe drama series Legion. From Fargo creator Noah Hawley, Marvel TV and FX Prods., Legion introduces the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), based on the Marvel comics character Legion, the son of X-Men founder Charles Xavier. Ariaza will play Philly. Perky and aloof, Philly doesn’t always follow the conversation, but she certainly tries. Ariaza is best known for her recurring character Celia Delgado on FX’s The Bridge. She’s repped by the ESI Network.

