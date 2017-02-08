The Television Academy has announced the creation of a new Choreography Peer Group which will serve as an official home for hundreds of choreographers working across the industry. Emmy-winning choreographer Kathryn Burns and four-time Emmy-nominated choreographer Mandy Moore have been elected to serve as Governors for the group.

“We are thrilled to recognize choreographers and their contributions to television with a peer group of their own,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington. “Inclusion of all professionals creating content in our medium is a top priority for the Academy, whether they are working in a significant artistic or technical segment of the industry, in established formats, or evolving digital platforms.”

Director Gail Mancuso, producer Nigel Lythgoe, choreographer Mandy Moore, choreographer Derek Hough, choreographer duo Tabitha and Napoleon D’umo (known as Nappytabs) and choreographers Michael Rooney and Christian Perry were instrumental in establishing the group’s stand-alone status, which was previously recognized as a subgroup of the Directors Peer Group. Those eligible to join the peer group are choreographers, co-choreographers, creative directors, associate choreographers, assistant choreographers and dancers.

To kick off the formation of the new peer group, top choreographers will be taking part in “Whose Dance Is It Anyway?” – an exclusive membership event on February 16 including a series of original pieces, memorable works and artist-to-artist conversations. The event will feature renowned choreographers Mandy Moore, Kathryn Burns, Kenny Ortega, Derek Hough, Napoleon and Tabitha D’umo (AKA Nappytabs), Travis Wall, Anthony Morigerato, Rich + Tone Talauega, Christopher Scott and Fatima Robinson along with music group District 78 who have created an original piece of music for the celebration.

In addition, the Academy’s Sound Peer Group elected a new Governor to replace Steven Venezia, CAS, who was elected to the Television Academy Executive Committee as second vice chair in December. Twelve-time Emmy-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-winning sound mixer Bob Bronow, CAS, will commence as the new Sound Peer Group Governor for the 2017-2018 term.