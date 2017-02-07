Turner veteran David Wolkis has been promoted to senior vice president of production for TBS originals.

In his newly expanded role, he will continue to manage production for all of TBS’s original series, while also adding new responsibilities for enhancing and developing the Conan brand through its Conan Without Borders specials and other initiatives. Wolkis also collaborates with ad sales on product integrations in TBS originals. He is based in Los Angeles and reports to Mark Weissman, senior vice president of production for TNT and TBS.

Wolkis has been with Turner since 2000. Over the past year, he worked on TBS hits including Angie Tribeca, The Detour, Wrecked, People of Earth, Search Party and buzzy late-night show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Earlier in his career with the company, he was involved in managing the production of several original series, including TNT’s Franklin & Bash and Dallas and TBS’s Sullivan & Son and Ground Floor.

“David is a strategic and innovative executive who has built strong relationships with the talent and production teams behind TBS’s original series,” said Weissman. “Through his work this past year, he made significant contributions to the launch of our new slate of TBS originals, all of which have turned out to be critically acclaimed hits. I am fully confident he will keep that track record going in 2017 and beyond.”