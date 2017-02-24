The Los Angeles Superior Court got real today with former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali, tossing the actress’ claims that Warner Bros and Telepictures pilfered her idea for syndicated daytime talk show The Real.

In dismissing Ali’s lawsuit, the court ruled that the trade secret laws upon which the actress made part of her claim does not protect ideas. Information that would be protected as trade secrets – formulas, methods, techniques and the like – were not claimed by Ali.

Ali filed her suit last July, claiming that she pitched a talk show to Warner Bros. and Telepictures back in 2012, her idea being a celebrity-hosted program aimed at viewers on “the younger side of the mid-life/mid-career female population.” The show would have “featured a variety of contemporary discussion topics in a relaxed and informal setting.”

The Real premiered in July 2013 on Fox-owned stations, featuring co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamara Mowry. “With a great deal of disappointment and complete disbelief,” Ali’s suit said, the actress “witnessed [her] concept come to life on major network television at the hands of the Defendant Corporations.”

Today’s ruling noted that not only did Ali “voluntarily” reveal her talk show idea, but that she failed to present in her suit “facts or concrete information protectable as a trade secret.”

The Real has been renewed through 2018.