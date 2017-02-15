Disney Channel’s upcoming animated show Tangled: The Series has been renewed for a second season ahead of its season one premiere.

Based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Tangled, the story takes place between the events of the 2010 animated film and the start of the 2012 short film, Tangled Ever After. The series follows Rapunzel on her adventures as she acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom of Corona and its people.

Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, will reprise their roles as Rapunzel and Eugene (formerly known as Flynn Rider). The music team of Disney Legend and Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater will also return for Season 2.

Tangled: The Series was developed by Chris Sonnenburg and Shane Prigmore, with Sonnenburg serving as executive producer and supervising director. Benjamin Balistreri is supervising producer and Kevin Kliesch serves as score composer. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation.

The first season will premiere on March 24, two weeks after the debut of the Disney Channel Original Movie Tangled Before Ever After, premiering March 10.