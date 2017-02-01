Tamron Hall has left NBC News, after becoming the most high-profile flotsam and jetsam of the division’s hire of Megyn Kelly — who is getting, among other things, the third hour of Today that Hall co-hosted.
It was the Hall talks that led NBC News to inform Today staff of its Kelly-related 9 AM shakeup. Hall had to be told last week, because her contract was coming up and her reps were in talks with the news division. Last week, a source reported that the news division hoped she would stick around, continuing to appear on Today‘s mothership 7-9 AM show and hosting MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall. With Hall’s exit, Al Roker now gets to fly solo at 9 AM until Kelly joins the lineup in the fall.
NBC News made Hall’s exit official:
Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month. Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.
Tamron joined MSNBC and NBC in 2007, and became part of the TODAY team in 2014. She has also worked passionately to bring awareness to domestic violence, highlighting the issue on her show “Deadline Crime, with Tamron Hall.” She earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for a story that aired on NBC News, and an Emmy in 2010 as a member of NBC News’ live inauguration coverage.
Al Roker will continue to co-host TODAY’s Take at 9am weekdays until a new morning lineup begins in the Fall of 2017.
Tamron asked that we share the following. “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”
Is it some kind of unspoken rule at NBC that every Today Show personnel issue needs to be handled in the worst possible manner?
Too bad for NBC, Tamron is so talented and has great audience appeal. Not sure Megyn Kelly is as appealing to viewers, but time will tell. Sad to see her go, but I’m sure she will land somewhere.
Great news! She was just terrible. Wrong fit. Should not be part of a news organization. Better ET or similar.
I really liked Tamron Hall. NBC, you blew it! There should have been a place for this talented journalist and broadcaster.
Feels racist to me.