Tamron Hall has left NBC News, after becoming the most high-profile flotsam and jetsam of the division’s hire of Megyn Kelly — who is getting, among other things, the third hour of Today that Hall co-hosted.

It was the Hall talks that led NBC News to inform Today staff of its Kelly-related 9 AM shakeup. Hall had to be told last week, because her contract was coming up and her reps were in talks with the news division. Last week, a source reported that the news division hoped she would stick around, continuing to appear on Today‘s mothership 7-9 AM show and hosting MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall. With Hall’s exit, Al Roker now gets to fly solo at 9 AM until Kelly joins the lineup in the fall.

NBC News made Hall’s exit official: