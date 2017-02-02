NBC’s 9 AM Today co-host Al Roker addressed co-host Tamron Hall’s exit on the program this morning.

“As some of you may have heard by now, our good friend Tamron Hall has decided to leave NBC News,” Roker said. “Personally, Tamron has been not just a co-host here on Today’s Take for the past three years but a good friend. And not just to me, to all of us here.

NBC News

“We want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success, and cannot wait to see what her next chapter is,” he said, seated with NBC News correspondent Sheinelle Jones and actor Dean Cain.

Hall, whose contract was coming up, opted to leave NBC News, becoming the most high-profile flotsam of the division’s hire of Megyn Kelly — who is getting, among other things, the third hour of Today that Hall co-hosted. NBC News announced Wednesday that Tuesday had been Hall’s last day on air, explaining, “We valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Last week, a source reported that the news division hoped she would stick around and continue to appear on Today‘s mothership 7-9 AM show, and host MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall at 11 AM daily. Roker will continue to host at 9 AM until Kelly joins the lineup in the fall.