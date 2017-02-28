It’s been a rough midseason for new drama series so far. Coming off the biggest launch pad there is, the Super Bowl, Fox’s 24: Legacy has settled for a 1.0 Live+Same Day adults 18-49 rating, posting the number for a second straight week last night. Its lead-out, APB (0.8), also has been largely unremarkable, matching last week’s delivery. CBS struck out with new dramas Training Day and Doubt, the latter getting yanked after two low-rated airings, 0.8 and 0.6, in L+SD 18-49.

Launched in January, NBC’s Emerald City barely has a pulse Friday, drawing a 0.6 L+SD in the demo. Last night, the network unspooled its latest drama, Taken, which came with title recognition, being based on the hit Liam Neeson movie franchise, and one of the best time slots on TV behind the Monday edition of NBC’s The Voice. Taken drew a so-so 1.6 in adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers coming off the season premiere of The Voice (3.1, 13.0 million).

Taken was off from the debut in the hour last fall of NBC’s freshman drama Timeless, which posted a 1.9 demo rating in the fast nationals, following the third Monday episode of The Voice (2.9). The numbers were adjusted in the finals to a 1.8 for Timeless and 3.0 for The Voice. The retention was 60% (66% in the fast nationals) vs. 52% in the fast nationals for Taken last night. Taken still dominated the hour with NBC’s highest L+SD marks in the time slot since the October 3 premiere of Timeless (1.8, 7.6 million).

Meanwhile, The Voice (3.1) was down 9% from the last spring opener for a fourth consecutive cycle to open lower than the previous one, but the singing competition still dominated Monday and could be adjusted up a bit in the finals.

ABC

The hot current installment of The Bachelor (2.4, 7.7 million) cooled a bit, slipping a tenth in the demo from last week, which is understandable given the fact the reality stalwart was trimmed to one hour (8-9 PM) to make room for Part 1 of ABC’s ambitious miniseries When We Rise, about the birth of the LGBT movement. It was a noble effort but viewers largely shunned it, with the opening two hours averaging a paltry 0.7 in 18-49 and 3 million viewers coming off the strong Bachelor lead-in.

When We Rise was the lowest-rated program on the Big 4 and second lowest-rated overall last night, matching the CW’s Supergirl (0.7, even with last week). The CW’s Jane The Virgin (0.3) was off by a tenth.

At CBS, Man With A Plan (1.2), following a Big Bang Theory repeat (1.3), and Scorpion (1.1) each dipped a tenth, while Superior Donuts and 2 Broke Girls (1.2) held steady.