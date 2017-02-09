EXCLUSIVE: Danny Boyle’s T2 Trainspotting will receive a special red-carpet welcome at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday night, after which Sony is throwing back to the culture of the original movie with an all-night rave set at a secret location. International underground music site Boiler Room will host the event, which will feature giants of the ’90s clubbing world in a nod to the iconic club scenes of the original Trainspotting.

The savvy marketing move, which ties in nicely with the German capital’s distinction as a mecca for rave culture, will run from midnight to 6AM with the director and cast attending. T2, the 20-years-later sequel to Boyle’s global cult phenomenon, reunites Boyle with stars Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle.

T2 picks up as much has changed for the misfit group of Edinburgh-based junkies and as McGregor’s Renton returns to the only place he can ever call home.

The film has already opened in the UK to the best numbers of Boyle’s career and was the 3rd biggest launch ever for an 18-rated film in that market. It’s now grossed $14M there and has a 76% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The U.S. release is set for March 17 via Columbia’s TriStar Pictures.

The Berlin event marks the first time Boiler Room has created a show to honor a film, signaling it could be a new international partner for promotions. The global online platform commissions and streams live-music sessions with an invite-only audience in mostly private locations around the world. The performances are then syndicated through other video streaming platforms including YouTube and Dailymotion.

After celebrating here in Berlin, T2 will continue overseas rollout.