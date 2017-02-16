Syfy is getting into the cosplay business with the launch of Cosplay Melee, a new competition series, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown. The hourlong weekly series will premiere Tuesday, March 21 at 10/9c on Syfy.

Each episode will feature four world class cosplayers competing to create not only intricate full-body costumes, but fully-formed characters that they must bring to life through their own realistic performance. They will be guided and critiqued by a panel of judges including world class cosplayer LeeAnna Vamp, and A-list costume creator, Christian Beckman (The Hunger Games). At the end of every episode, the winner will walk away with $10,000. Jay Peterson and Todd Lubin of Matador Content, the company behind Lip Sync Battle, will serve as executive producers.

“Cosplay is passion, artistry, engineering and theater all rolled into one,” said Heather Olander, Senior Vice President, Alternative Development and Production at USA/Syfy. “At the intersection of the maker world and fandom, the incredible artists of Cosplay Melee will blow your minds with their transformational creations.”

“As a huge fan of the creativity cosplayers bring to their craft, nothing makes me happier than having a front row seat for the amazing creations set to hit the Cosplay Melee runway,” said host Brown. “These talented artists are going to shine!”

Brown, who began her TV career on Girlfriends, currently stars as Dani on CBS’ reboot of The Odd Couple, and recently starred in The New Edition Story. Brown also plays one of the Three Fates in the Percy Jackson sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters and has voiced several characters in both TV and film, including Family Guy, Pound Puppies and, most recently, Yellowbird.