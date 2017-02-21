Austin’s annual South by Southwest Festival has released the list of performers who are set for the tenth edition of SXSW Comedy Festival, which includes Bob Odenkirk, Whitney Cummings, Michael Ian Black, and Wanda Sykes. The fest, which runs from March 10-17, kicks off with Comedy Central’s @midnight with Chris Hardwick Live, a special SXSW edition of the Emmy-award winning interactive late night game show.

Also part of the list is NBCUniversal’s Seeso, which will bring with it Dan Harmon’s live Dungeons and Dragons role-playing show, HarmonQuest, Wyatt Cenac’s Night Train and Big Jay Oakerson’s What’s Your F@%king Deal? truTV will attend with Talk Show the Game Show, featuring creator Guy Branum and judges Casey Schreiner and Wanda Sykes.

“Over the last ten years, our goal has been to provide a space for promising comedic performers to collaborate with luminaries shaping the comedy world, and it’s been incredible to watch SXSW’s unique gathering of talent lead to successful projects and lasting relationships,” said Charlie Sotelo, Head of SXSW Comedy Festival. “We hope you’ll join us to celebrate some of comedy’s brightest minds and discover some new favorites.”

Below is a list of SXSW comedy participants and specials.

SXSW Comedy Participants

Al Madrigal, Andrew Santino, Big Jay Oakerson, Bob Odenkirk, Bonnie McFarlane, Brendon Walsh, Chris Hardwick, Dan Harmon, Dave Hill, Doug Benson, Doug Stanhope, Dulce Sloan, Glenn Wool, Eddie Pepitone, Guy Branum, Horatio Sanz, Janeane Garofalo, Jason Mantzoukas, Jessica McKenna, Joe DeRosa, Joel Kim Booster, John Hodgman, Jon Gabrus, Liza Treyger, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh, Matteo Lane, Michael Ian Black, Morgan Murphy, Nate Bargatze, Nick Swardson, Nick Thune, Nicole Byer, Phoebe Robinson, Rich Vos, Robert Kelly, Sasheer Zamata, Scott Aukerman, Scott Thompson, Sean Patton, Shane Mauss, Shaun Diston, Tim Dillon, Tom Lennon, Wanda Sykes, Whitney Cummings, Wyatt Cenac, and more to come.

SXSW Comedy Festival Special Programs Featuring

Above Average, @midnight, ASSSSCAT, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Doug Loves Movies, Doug Stanhope and Friends, HarmonQuest, Improv4humans, The Laugh Button Live w/ Gotham Comedy Club, My Wife Hates Me, Night Train, Talk Show the Game Show, What’s Your F@%kin’ Deal? and more.