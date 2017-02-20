Susannah Flood (Chicago Fire) has joined the series regular cast of ABC’s untitled Shondaland legal drama pilot, written by Scandal‘s Paul William Davies and directed by Tom Verica. Set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court,” the legal drama follows brand new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high profile and high stakes cases in the country – all as their personal lives intersect. Flood will play Kate Littlejohn, a smart and steadfast young prosecutor beginning her career at the US District Court in New York. Repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency, Flood recurred as Athena on Chicago Fire. A New York stage veteran, Flood most recently made her Broadway debut in a revival of The Cherry Orchard opposite Diane Lane.

Mike & Molly alumna Swoosie Kurtz is set as a series regular in ABC’s comedy pilot Charlie Foxtrot, from writer Sam Sklaver (Blunt Talk), Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Written by Sklaver and directed by Todd Holland, Charlie Foxtrot –– military slang for a clusterf*ck — centers on Captain Charlie Taylor (Biggs), a cautious, lovable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg who promises to look after his brother’s impulsive fiancée and her two misfit teens while his brother is deployed in Iraq. Kurtz also previously starred for six seasons on NBC’s Sisters.