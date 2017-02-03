Grey’s Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington and Saints & Sinners’ Vanessa Bell Calloway are set for recurring roles on Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse, executive produced by LeBron James and Mike O’Malley (Glee, Yes, Dear). In addition, Neal McDonough (Arrow, Justified) is set for a guest role on the upcoming fourth season.

Survivor’s Remorse follows the life of Cam Calloway (Jessie T. Usher), a hard-working, young basketball star who is thrust into the limelight after signing a huge contract with a pro basketball team in Atlanta.

Washington will play Rodney Barker, the estranged and incarcerated father of Cam (Usher) who is on a journey of forgiveness and redemption as it relates to the sins of his past. Calloway will play Missy Vaughn’s (Teyonah Parris) mother, Camille Jordan, a business executive and DC civil rights activist who wants more for her daughter. McDonough is Brian Powers, a Bostonian business man from Cam’s (Usher) old neighborhood.

Survivor’s Remorse is executive produced by Mike O’Malley, Tom Werner, LeBron James and Maverick Carter for SpringHill Entertainment, Paul Wachter, Victor Levin and Hilton Smith. Season 4 is set to premiere this summer.

In addition to her lead role as Lady Ella Johnson in Saints & Sinners, Calloway’s other credits include Shameless and feature Southside With You. She’s repped by Zero Gravity Management.

Washington, best known for his role as Dr. Preston Burke on long-running series Grey’s Anatomy, can currently be seen as Thelonious Jaha on the CW’s The 100. He’s repped by Amy Weiss at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

McDonough’s credits include Arrow, Justified, Band of Brothers and Rogue. He’s repped by Paradigm Agency, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Bloom Hergott Diemer.