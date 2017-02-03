Viewers who have no interest in a Super Bowl showdown between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons but feel the need to share in the excessive-TV-viewing experience this Sunday —have a wealth of options from which to choose this year.
Animal Planet’s much-loved Puppy Bowl – nearly 10 million viewers in ’16 – this year is showcasing some special needs dogs and its own Gaga-esque halftime show. Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl and NatGeo’s Fish Bowl are returning as well. Marathons are all the rage this year, including not one but two Law & Order-a-thons on The Networks Of NBCU, A&E’s infectious The Walking Dead-a-thon, and an orgy of American Pickers on History.
Here’s a marathon menu:
A&E
Hoarders marathon (1-7:30 PM)
AMC
The Walking Dead marathon (5 AM-1 PM)
Animal Planet
Puppy Bowl XIII and repeats (3-11 PM)
BBC America
Star Trek marathon (9 AM-11 PM)
Bravo
The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon (12-9 PM)
Cartoon Network
The Amazing World of Gumball marathon (7 AM-6 PM)
Comedy Central
South Park marathon (2-7:30 PM)
Discovery
Alaskan Bush People marathon (1 PM-midnight)
E!
Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian marathon (3-7 PM)
Esquire
Parks and Recreation marathon (3 p.m. to 4 a.m.)
Food Network
Worst Cooks in America marathon (2-8 PM)
GSN
Family Feud marathon (3-9 PM)
Hallmark
Kitten Bowl IV (9 AM-6 PM
History
American Pickers marathon (1 PM-1 AM)
HLN
Forensic Files marathon (1 p.m.-3 a.m.)
Investigation Discovery
Dateline marathon (1 PM-3 AM)
INSP
Bonanza marathon (2 PM-1 AM)
Ion
White Collar marathon (9 AM-1 AM)
MSNBC
Lockup marathon (2 PM-2 AM)
MTV
Friends marathon (3-5 PM)
Ridiculousness marathon (5-8 PM)
MTV2
Nick Cannon’s Wild ’n Out marathon (3-7 PM)
Nat Geo Wild
Fish Bowl IV (1-6 PM)
National Geographic Channel
Brain Games marathon (3-9 PM)
Pop
The Ghost Whisperer marathon (10 AM-7 PM)
ReelzChannel
Gangsters: America’s Most Evil marathon (3-9 PM)
Spike
Cops marathon (8 AM-10 PM)
Sundance Channel
Law & Order marathon (3-9 PM)
TBS
Shrek movies marathon (3-9 p.m.)
Travel Channel
Food Paradise marathon (8 AM-10 PM)
TruTV
Impractical Jokers marathon (7 AM-1 AM)
TV Land
Reba marathon (1-5:30 PM)
USA
Law & Order: SVU marathon (7 AM-8 PM)
VH1
Rock of Love with Bret Michaels marathon (all day)
Viceland
Bong Appetit marathon (3-8:30 PM)
WE tv
CSI: Miami marathon (7 AM-2 AM)
WGN America
Reba marathon (7 AM-8 PM)
