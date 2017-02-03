Viewers who have no interest in a Super Bowl showdown between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons but feel the need to share in the excessive-TV-viewing experience this Sunday —have a wealth of options from which to choose this year.

Animal Planet’s much-loved Puppy Bowl – nearly 10 million viewers in ’16 – this year is showcasing some special needs dogs and its own Gaga-esque halftime show. Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl and NatGeo’s Fish Bowl are returning as well. Marathons are all the rage this year, including not one but two Law & Order-a-thons on The Networks Of NBCU, A&E’s infectious The Walking Dead-a-thon, and an orgy of American Pickers on History.

Here’s a marathon menu:

AMC

A&E

Hoarders marathon (1-7:30 PM)

The Walking Dead marathon (5 AM-1 PM)

Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl XIII and repeats (3-11 PM)

BBC America

Star Trek marathon (9 AM-11 PM)

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon (12-9 PM)

Cartoon Network

The Amazing World of Gumball marathon (7 AM-6 PM)

Comedy Central

South Park marathon (2-7:30 PM)

Discovery

Alaskan Bush People marathon (1 PM-midnight)

E!

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian marathon (3-7 PM)

Esquire

Parks and Recreation marathon (3 p.m. to 4 a.m.)



Food Network

Worst Cooks in America marathon (2-8 PM)

GSN

Family Feud marathon (3-9 PM)

Hallmark

Kitten Bowl IV (9 AM-6 PM

History

American Pickers marathon (1 PM-1 AM)

HLN

Forensic Files marathon (1 p.m.-3 a.m.)



Investigation Discovery

Dateline marathon (1 PM-3 AM)

INSP

Bonanza marathon (2 PM-1 AM)

Ion

White Collar marathon (9 AM-1 AM)

MSNBC

Lockup marathon (2 PM-2 AM)

MTV

Friends marathon (3-5 PM)

Ridiculousness marathon (5-8 PM)

MTV2

Nick Cannon’s Wild ’n Out marathon (3-7 PM)



Nat Geo Wild

Fish Bowl IV (1-6 PM)

National Geographic Channel

Brain Games marathon (3-9 PM)

Pop

The Ghost Whisperer marathon (10 AM-7 PM)



ReelzChannel

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil marathon (3-9 PM)

Spike

Cops marathon (8 AM-10 PM)

Sundance Channel

Law & Order marathon (3-9 PM)

TBS

Shrek movies marathon (3-9 p.m.)



Travel Channel

Food Paradise marathon (8 AM-10 PM)

TruTV

Impractical Jokers marathon (7 AM-1 AM)

TV Land

Reba marathon (1-5:30 PM)

USA

Law & Order: SVU marathon (7 AM-8 PM)

VH1

Rock of Love with Bret Michaels marathon (all day)

Viceland

Bong Appetit marathon (3-8:30 PM)

WE tv

CSI: Miami marathon (7 AM-2 AM)

WGN America

Reba marathon (7 AM-8 PM)