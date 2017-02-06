TV news outlets spent the day after the Super Bowl documenting the outrage of Donald Trump supporters over all the Big Game ads that went in for politics.

Marketing execs at Budweiser have insisted in interviews that its “Born the Hard Way” ad is not intended to make any kind of political statement about this country’s raging immigration debate, which would be easier to swallow had the ad’s story of Adolphus Busch’s immigration been a little less creative a molding of the rough clay of truth. Anyway, Trump supporters weren’t buying it and called, with creative spelling, for a boycott; #BoycottBudwiser was trending nationally the morning after the game. A spokesman for Budweiser, however, insisted 78% of the social media reaction to the ad was positive. But then, Budweiser tends to skew Democrat, as WaPo noted in 2014.

Construction-supply company 84 Lumber, making its Super Bowl debut, went with the can’t-miss, too-hot-for-the-network buzz generator, borrowing a page from PET’s Super Bowl playbook. The company created a spot, “The Journey,” about a mother trying to cross the border in search of work, accompanied by her young daughter. They are stopped by a wall but discover a door in it – maybe the one President Trump referenced while campaigning – built with 84 Lumber materials.

The full video is six minutes long — $60 million in Super Bowl ad time at a rate of $5M per 30-second spot. But presumably any company wanting to air a 6-minute ad during the Big Game would get a Stupid Money discount.

Anyway, Fox deemed the ad too political. 84 Lumber aired the first 90 seconds during the game, then sent viewers online to watch the other four-plus minutes. “84 Lumber” trended nationally during the game, but some Trump supporters threatened to boycott the company (though that has to be weighed against how many of them actually patronized 84 Lumber before the ad got their undies bunched). Fox News, CNN and MSNBC talked about the ad for hours today, and 84 Lumber’s owner, who said she voted for Trump, told the news nets her company bagged 50M hits between people pinging the company’s website and via YouTube and Facebook, and everyone lived happily ever after.

Nicely played, 84 Lumber:

Audi’s so-called feminist-dad ad, called “Daughter,” features a father, his little girl and a luxury car and purports to illustrate a commitment to equal pay for equal work on the part of the car manufacturer — which, Forbes reports, last fall celebrated the grand opening of its first plant in North America. In Mexico. Some critics noted this country already has a law to that effect in the books:

Trumpians also raised the hue and cry over It’s a 10 Hair Care products’ Super Bowl ad trolling Trump’s tresses: “America, we’re in for at least four years of awful hair, so it’s up to you to make up for it with great hair,” the ad intoned. CEO Carolyn Aronson insisted in a statement the company “created this ad to introduce the world to our brand in a lighthearted way” and that response to the spot “has been overwhelmingly positive”: