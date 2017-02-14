Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard starring Glenn Close is extending its run an additional four weeks, producers Paul Blake and Mike Bosner said today. The revival’s original limited engagement, which scored rave reviews when it opened Monday, originally was set to run through March at the Palace Theatre. It now will play through Sunday, June 25.

Close returns to the role she originated in December 1993 at the Shubert Theatre in Century City before moving the show to Broadway a year later. As Deadline’s Jeremy Gerard wrote, the new version directed by Lonny Price is closer in style to an Encores! concert at City Center than John Napier’s over-the-top sets back then, but its beefed-up 40-piece onstage orchestra allows Webber’s music to take its place as Close’s true co-star.

Based on Billy Wilder’s Oscar-winning 1950 film, Sunset Boulevard has a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton for this production, which had its debut at the English National Opera. The show also stars Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon and Fred Johanson.