EXCLUSIVE: Following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last month, Francis Lee’s debut feature God’s Own Country has notched up key territory sales in the UK, France, Australia/New Zealand, Benelux and Scandinavia.

Protagonist Pictures, which is handling sales for the film, has sold the title to Pyramide Films in France; Rialto in Australia/New Zealand; September Film in Benelux and Non Stop in Scandinavia. The UK deal will be announced imminently.

The gay-romance is described as an exhilarating love story between a young sheep farmer and Romanian migrant work set on the moors of West Yorkshire, in the North of England. Josh O’Connor and Alex Secareanu star as lovers in the film, which screened in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition section; Lee snapped up the Special Jury award there for directing. The film is set to have its European premiere in the Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama section this month.

Manon Ardisson and Jack Tarling produce for Magic Bear and Shudder Films, respectively, with Diarmid Scrimshaw (Tyrannosaur) and Anna Duffield (Donkeys) of Inflammable Films exec producing.

God’s Own Country was financed by the BFI and Creative England using funds from the National Lottery. Met Film Post and Paul Webster’s PW Pictures completed the financing.