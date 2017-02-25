Following a pivotal episode of Nashville last night, CMT launched its limited series Sun Records, about the birth of rock’n’roll, to 2.1 million viewers and a .71 gross rating with Adults 18-49 across four airings across on three networks — two on CMT and one Nick at Nite and TV Land. That was on par with the Season 5 premiere of Nashville, which drew nearly 2 million viewers and a .77 across three airings on two networks, two on CMT and one on Nick at Nite.

On CMT, which accounts for the bulk of the viewing, the heavily promoted Sun Records averaged a .34 rating among adults 18-49 and actually built upon its Nashville lead-in by +5, performing triple digits (+113%) above the CMT’s quarter-to-date primetime average.

Last night’s fateful episode of Nashville drew.32 adult 18-49 rating on CMT, up +9% from the prior week. For the night, it posted nearly 2 million viewers and .64 A 18-49 across CMT and Nick at Nite.

Set in Memphis during the tumultuous early days of the civil rights movement, Sun Records tells the untold story the birth of rock ‘n’ roll. Guided by Sam Phillips, young musicians like Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis combined the styles of hillbilly country with the 1950s R&B sound created by artists like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Fats Domino and Ike Turner, and changed the course of music forever.

The cast includes Chad Michael Murray (Sun Records founder Sam Phillips), Billy Gardell (Presley and Arnold’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker), Drake Milligan (Elvis Presley), Kevin Fonteyne (Johnny Cash), Christian Lees (Jerry Lee Lewis), Jonah Lees (Jimmy Swaggart), Trevor Donovan (Eddy Arnold), Keir O’Donnell (Dewey Phillips), Jennifer Holland (Sam’s wife Becky Phillips), Margaret Anne Florence (Sam’s assistant Marion Keisker), and Kerry Holliday (Ike Turner).