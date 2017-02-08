HBO has given a 10-episode series order to Succession, its drama pilot directed and executive produced by The Big Short’s Adam McKay.

Written/executive produced by Peep Show co-creator Jesse Armstrong, Succession follows the saga of the Roys, a fictional American global-media family that is not only rich and powerful but also powerfully dysfunctional.

The drama, which explores family loyalty, international business, and the perils of power in the 21st century, comes on the heels of the Redstone family real-life soap opera, which unfolded over the past year and may not be quite done yet. Meanwhile, the Murdoch family is now firmly in control of 21 Century Fox, with Rupert Murdoch’s sons taking on top posts.

Armstrong, who serves as showrunner, is executive producing Succession with Gary Sanchez’s McKay, Ferrell and Messick as well as Frank Rich, who is under a creative consultant deal with HBO, and Ilene S. Landress.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin star, along with Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Hiam Abbas, Rob Yang, Parker Sawyers and Peter Friedman.

Succession was ordered to pilot alongside drama Mogadishu, Minnesota, executive produced Kathryn Bigelow, and written/directed/executive produced by rapper K’naan Warsame. The pilot has been completed; there is no decision on its fate yet.