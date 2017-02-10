STX Entertainment has named its CFO Rich Sullivan to the post of chief creative officer at the company’s STXdigital.

In the newly created position, he will oversee the building out the company’s digital business operations in premium short-form content, creating new franchises with the company’s talent roster, establishing strategic partnerships across social and video platforms, supporting growth in VR and immersive experiences, and in establishing and accelerating data analytics capabilities. He will also team with STXalternative and STXreality boss Jason Goldberg to expand digital programming and OTT capabilities.

Sullivan was CFO for the past two and a half years and one of the company’s first hires. He will remain at STX’s Burbank offices, and continue in his current role until his successor is hired.

Before STX he was deputy CFO at DreamWorks Animation, playing a significant role in the company’s deals to buy Awesomeness TV and Big Frame.