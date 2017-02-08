As STXfilms settles into its shiny new international headquarters on London’s The Strand, the company has set the first slate of titles it will distribute in the UK. Under the leadership of David Kosse, President of STXinternational, the divison has in the past six months taken rights to a roster of ambitious pictures from established and emerging talent which it will release in the coming year — all as offshore expansion continues apace.

The first batch of films includes Andy Serkis’ Breathe with Andrew Garfield; the Nancy Meyers-produced Home Again starring Reese Witherspoon; Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River; Gerard Butler-starrer Den Of Thieves; the recently set Adrift from Baltasar Kormakur with Shailene Woodley; as well as the Untitled Nash Edgerton Project, starring Charlize Theron, Thandie Newton, Joel Edgerton and Sharlto Copley; and the upcoming The Irishman from Martin Scorsese which reteams Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

STX announced itself as a major global player when it took international rights to the latter film in a $50M deal struck during a heated bidding war at the Cannes Film Festival last May. Since then, the company has continued to build out and bulk up.

Kosse has made key hires for the London offices which now include 11 staff. Among them are Andy Leyshon who joined from Universal this summer to serve as UK Managing Director, and Llewellyn Radley who is now Head of Marketing. It’s expected that Kosse will bring on an acquisitions exec in the coming months.

After pulling together this first UK slate and moving into the new HQ a few weeks ago, the company is “posed to accelerate our worldwide acquisitions, sales and international distribution,” Kosse says.

He tells me, “Films that come through the main STX slate will be supplemented with two-to-three films we take international rights on and work through our sales organization, and two-to-three UK-only acquisitions.”

