Gordon Ramsay’s independent production company Studio Ramsay, a joint venture with All3Media, has hired Channel 4’s Helen Cooke as Head of Popular Factual. She is tasked with developing unscripted formats and reality series across all platforms for both the UK and the U.S. Cooke will start her new job in late February, working with Studio Ramsay’s recently appointed Chief Creative Officer Chris Brogden and the London-based development team.

Cooke joins Studio Ramsay after two years at Channel 4 where she began as a Features commissioning executive. She later moved on to Features Editor, commissioning titles such as Rescue Dog, Super Dog and Peter Cook and Dudley Moore: The Missing Sketches. During her tenure there, she also oversaw George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, Shed of the Year and Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners, OCC Country House Rescue and OCC USA.

Prior to Channel 4, she was a commissioning editor at UKTV, and freelance series producer at Betty for C4’s Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners. She also worked on X Factor and The Only Way is Essex for ITV.

“Helen’s a great addition to the Studio Ramsay team with her format experience and creativity,” said Ramsay.