Netflix’s Stranger Things is the Tom Brady of the Super Bowl TV promo game, crushing the competition on social media.

The buzzy supernatural drama series, which recently picked up the SAG Awards’ Best Ensemble in a Drama Series trophy, scored with its retro intro spot “Leggo my Eggos” at the beginning of its promo aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl LI. The intro clocked over 28.2M Facebook video views and over 139,000 comments, adding 37.2M to its SMU (social media universe), now up to 84M comments as the eighth biggest show on Netflix (Orange Is the New Black is No. 1), according to social media monitor Relish Mix.

On the official Stranger Things Facebook page, fans were adding 5K page likes per day, exploding to 148K page likes on Super Bowl Sunday. And on Twitter and Instagram, fans hashtagged #StrangerThings over 24K times.

Meanwhile, AMC’s The Walking Dead added 17M to its SMU with its “Football Is Over” teaser spot with 6.2M views on Facebook and 500K views on YouTube, according to Relish Mix. It also logged huge hashtag activity with 230K posts using #AMCTheWalkingDead, #CarlGrimes, @ChandlerRiggs, #DarylDixon, #NormanReedus, #RickGrimes, #WalkingDead, #TWD and more.

Other big social movers were Fox’s 24: Legacy with 3.9M and Empire with 3.6M for growth and activity across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.