The first season of Netflix’s Stranger Things was a smash for the streaming service, and it has been mum when Season 2 would return — until now. The streaming service revealed that Season 2 would debut Halloween weekend, using a 30-second spot in the Super Bowl to do it.

In the new season, it’s a year after Will’s return, and everything seems back to normal. But a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.

The first Stranger Things Season 2 trailer included the premiere info at the end — and at the beginning the promo “broke in” to a 1970s and ’80s-era Eggo commercial.

Stranger Things just picked up the SAG Awards’ Best Ensemble in a Drama Series trophy last weekend.

