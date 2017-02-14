We’re getting a first look at Season 2 of Netflix’s smash supernatural drama series Stranger Things in some photos released today by the internet TV network.

The series, which has been a strong contender this awards season, is coming a PGA Award win for outstanding producer of an episodic drama series, and a SAG win for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, as well SAG noms for lead female actor for both Winona Ryder and Millie Bobbie Brown. The series also has received a string of nominations including Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and the upcoming WGA Awards on Sunday, among others.

Season 2 picks up a year after Will’s return, and everything seems back to normal. But a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins. In addition to Ryder and Brown, the cast includes David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono and Joe Keery.

Season 2 premieres Halloween weekend. Have a look at the pics below:

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Netflix

Stranger Things Netflix

Stranger Things Netflix