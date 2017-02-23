The relationship between President Donald Trump and the media is “not only not going to get better, it’s gone to get worse. Every day,” White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon forecast today.

“[The press] are corporatist globalist media that are adamantly opposed to a economic nationalist agenda like Donald Trump has,” the former Breitbart chief said, making a rare public speaking appearance, at CPAC.

Here’s where it’s going to get worse,” Bannon said. “He’s going to continue to press his agenda. And, as economic conditions get better, as more jobs get better, they’re going to continue to fight,” Bannon said of the press. “If you think they’re going to give you their country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken,” he told the crowd of conservatives. “Every day it is going to be a fight.”

Bannon said the media, who he called The Opposition Party,” consistently has not understood Trump. “How they portrayed the campaign, and how they portrayed the transition, and now they’re portraying the administration –it’s always wrong,” Bannon said.

“The campaign was the most chaotic, by the media’s description – the most disorganized, most unprofessional, had no idea what they were doing.

“And then you saw them all crying and weeping, that night on the 8th.”

Bannon appeared on stage with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, during which both men pushed back hard on the media’s “palace intrigue” reports. All-things-politics web site Politico noted, very Hollywood-like, that Bannon’s name appears above Priebus’ in the CPAC promotional flier:

Bannon most recently had been in the news for giving whiplash to European Union members when he cited recent anti-EU populism as evidence the EU is a flop – a week before Vice President Mike Pence went to Brussels to insist “The United States’ commitment to the European Union is steadfast and enduring.”

Bannon’s remarks, to Germany’s U.S. ambassador Peter Witting, comported with ideas espoused by Breitbart when he ran the right-wing website.