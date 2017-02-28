Stephen Moyer, star of one of the top genre drama series of the past decade, HBO’s True Blood, has been tapped to play the lead in Fox’s Marvel action-adventure pilot.

Written by Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, the pilot focuses on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Moyer will play the dad, Reed, an ambitious attorney trying to balance the demands of his job at the DA’s office with his responsibilities to his family. He joins previously cast Blair Redford and Jamie Chung.

Fox

Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory executive produce the project, which features characters from the X-Men comic book franchise, for 20th TV and Marvel Television.

The Marvel pilot extends Moyer’s relationship with Fox and 20th TV after co-starring in their upcoming limited series Shots Fired. Following his seven-year run on HBO’s vampire drama True Blood, Moyer co-starred on the Kurt Sutter FX period drama series The Bastard Executioner. Moyer, who just wrapped his first feature as a director, The Parting Glass, is repped by WME and manager Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment.