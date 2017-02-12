Stephen Miller, the much-talked-about but low-profile (until now) 31-year-old advisor to President Donald Trump, made his debut rounds on the Sunday morning news shows today, leaving at least one host clearly annoyed. (Watch clip below.)

“Thanks a lot for joining us,” interjected a stern host of ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos during one of Miller’s long-winded, seemingly teleprompted responses.

Miller, the subject of lengthy profiles this weekend in both The Washington Post and The New York Times, is, in the words of the latter, a former “far-right gadfly” turned advisor behind many of “Trump’s most contentious orders.”

And contentious neatly describes his visit with Stephanopoulos (he also hit CBS’s Face the Nation, Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace and NBC’s Meet the Press). Miller repeatedly appeared to answer questions with lengthy, rehearsed, robotic and often off-topic responses.

Most awkward, though, was his visit with Stephanopoulos. Asked about the president’s debunked claims of widespread voter fraud, Miller launched a response that included dramatic emphasis on certain words that, in script form, might look like this: “You. Will. Not. Deny.”

“George, it is a fact and you will not deny it that there are massive numbers of non-citizens in this country who are registered to vote,” Miller said. “That is a scandal, we should stop the presses and as a country we should be aghast about the fact that you have people that have no right to vote in this country registered to vote canceling out the franchise of lawful citizens of this country. That’s the story we should be talking about and I am prepared to go on any show, anywhere, anytime and repeat it and say the president of the United States is correct one hundred percent.”

Stephanopoulos responded that Miller had provided “zero evidence” for the president’s claim that he’d have won the popular vote but for fraud and issued his terse “thanks a lot for joining us this morning” before Miller started up again, this time promising that Donald Trump will, among other things, protect the country from terrorism, create jobs and fix voter fraud.

“You can start by providing evidence to back up your claims,” Stephanopoulos said, ending the segment.

One thing both sides could. not. deny: Saturday Night Live has a new character to cast.