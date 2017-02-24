Stephen Hopkins is set to direct Fox’s The Beast, a medical drama pilot from former ER executive producer and practicing pediatrician Neal Baer. Written by Law & Order: SVU veterans Baer and Dawn DeNoon, The Beast is a life-and-death procedural. Literally. Each week will follow three challenging medical cases. In the end, two of the patients will live, one will die. The series will center on their doctor — with a clinical fear of death — who never stops fighting the odds. Hopkins directed the NBC pilot Beautiful People, and is an executive producer and director on Fox’s 24: Legacy. His previous directing credits include Californication and House of Lies.

Jason Ensler has been tapped to direct Redliners, an NBC drama pilot inspired by the literary works of best-selling author Charlaine Harris, from producer David Janollari. In the tone of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Redliners mixes humor, romance and espionage. It follows a pair of former operatives who get reactivated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives. Ensler directed the Transylvania pilot, along with episodes of Lethal Weapon, The Exorcist, Grace and Frankie, Red Band Society and 2 Broke Girls.