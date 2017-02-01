Stephen Colbert topped early late-night ratings again Tuesday night, when Jon Stewart stopped by to read more executive orders from President Donald Trump. At 11:35 PM, CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert finished first in the 56 overnight metered markets with a 2.4/6. NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon logged 2.1/6; ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! logged 1.4/4.

Fallon, however, outstripped Colbert in the demo, Fallon with a 0.7 and Colbert at 0.5 in local people metered markets. On Monday night, Colbert had tied Fallon in the adults 18-49 demographic, marking the first time he’s equaled his NBC time-slot competition in the early demos since September 22, 2016.

Colbert, who returned to originals this week for the first time since Trump’s inauguration, has won both nights this week in metered market households, as well as six of his most recent seven nights with first-run broadcasts.