Stephen Colbert’s Late Show took its fourth consecutive week in late night among overall audience. Colbert clocked 3.07M viewers for the week ending February 24, growing 33% over same week last year.

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show won the week with adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

TOTAL VIEWERS

CBS Late Show: 3.069 million viewers

NBC Tonight: 2.885 million viewers

ABC JKL: 1.890 million viewers (R)

ADULTS 18-49

NBC Tonight: 0.68/4

CBS Late Show: 0.53/3

ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live: 0.42/2 (R)