Stephen Colbert’s Late Show took its fourth consecutive week in late night among overall audience. Colbert clocked 3.07M viewers for the week ending February 24, growing 33% over same week last year.
Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show won the week with adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.
TOTAL VIEWERS
CBS Late Show: 3.069 million viewers
NBC Tonight: 2.885 million viewers
ABC JKL: 1.890 million viewers (R)
ADULTS 18-49
NBC Tonight: 0.68/4
CBS Late Show: 0.53/3
ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live: 0.42/2 (R)
