Stephen Colbert reveals that the White House list of terrorist attacks it claims the media is deliberately under reporting or not covering at all, is missing one of the biggest attacks.

Also, the list is filled with typos.

Hours earlier, President Donald Trump was asked why he thinks the press is not reporting on terror attacks – a stunning claim he made one day earlier in a speech to military personnel.

“I don’t have to think, I have to know,” he responded. “Because I am reported on, possibly more than anybody in the world, I happen to know how dishonest the media is. I happen to know stories about me that should be good — or bad, you know I don’t mind a bad story if it’s true. But I don’t like stories…that should be a positive story when they make them totally negative. I understand the total dishonesty of the media. Better than anybody.”