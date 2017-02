Stephen Colbert’s Late Show just issued its promo for tomorrow’s live broadcast following President Donald Trump’s address to the Join Session of Congress. The CBS late-night show’s promo is a nod to the New York Times ad that aired during Sunday night’s Academy Awards. Trump did not think much of that NYT ad; mocking it on Twiter as more proof the “failing” NYT has become desperate.

Like @nytimes, The Late Show also has a powerful new ad out… pic.twitter.com/8q1ifgZ3mk — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 27, 2017