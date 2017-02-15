“By now I’m sure you’ve all heard the news: the Trump administration is going great. We’re really tired of winning!” Stephen Colbert said at the top of Late Show, parroting a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump.

Big news of the day, as of Colbert’s taping, was White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s explanation that Trump had asked for National Security Adviser Michael Flynn after he allegedly assured a Russian rep, before Flynn and Trump had taken office, that Trump would roll back sanctions imposed by President Obama for election tampering.

At first Flynn denied it, but he apparently got caught because the phone calls to the Russian ambassador were monitored.

“Who knew? Evidently, not the National Security Adviser, you dummy!” Colbert marveled, noting “Flynn leaves behind a distinguished legacy of the shortest tenure in history with only 24 days as national security adviser.”

The White House knew about this for weeks but Trump did nothing because, Colbert noted, the president is a very busy man “attacking Nordstrom, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ratings”, etc.

At the White House press briefing, Spicer explain “Trump stopped trusting Flynn because Flynn did something so darned legal,” Colbert explained. Spicer insisted the irony of the situation is that Trump has “been incredibly tough on Russia.”

“Say what you will about Sean Spicer, but he’s the M.C. Escher of bullsh*t,” Colbert said.