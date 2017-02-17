Stephen Colbert’s Late Show will broadcast live following President Donald Trump’s address to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 28. Former Obama White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest is booked as Colbert’s guest. Also booked that night, Lisa Kudrow.

This will mark the 15th time Late Show has broadcast live, including that epic, train-wrecky Election Night special on Showtime in which we learned Colbert and his producer had not mapped out plans for a Trump win, which they learned of mid-show. The live broadcasts on CBS during the political conventions in July, following the presidential and vice presidential debates and around the election in November earned strong ratings and good reviews.

Late Show is on track to finish his third consecutive week as the country’s most-watched show in late-night.

