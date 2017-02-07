Hours before Stephen Colbert taped Monday night’s Late Show, President Donald Trump addressed members of the military at U.S. Central Command, saying, “radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland, as they did on September 11,” and that already “it’s happening” all over Europe, but “it’s gotten to the point where it’s not even being reported” by the “very very dishonest press,” because the press “doesn’t want to report it.”

“They have their reasons and you understand that,” Trump concluded, dramatically.

“In one case President is right,” Colbert admitted hours later. “In one case there was a terror attack the press did not talk about. It’s something called The Bowling Green Massacre.”

The press’s effort to suppress this information was brought to light by White House spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway. It was Conway who revealed, in a February 2 interview with MSNBC, that two Iraqi men came to this country during the Obama administration, were radicalized and “were the masterminds behind The Bowling Green Massacre.”

“Most people don’t know that,” she said, because the press “didn’t cover it.”

“Yes it did not get covered,” Colbert admitted, “on the flimsy excuse that there was no Bowling Green Massacre.”

Conway subsequently called it “an honest mistake,” explaining she had meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists” and that “I misspoke one word.” Except, days earlier, she’s used the same language to discuss the non-extent massacre to TMZ, and even earlier in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Colbert noted.

The late-night host suggested we “let the victims of The Bowling Green Massacre decide if they were killed. I don’t want to jump to any conclusions. Just because it didn’t happen, doesn’t mean it wasn’t an inside job,” he said.