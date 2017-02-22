Ben Carson has his work cut out for him as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Stephen Colbert thinks after Carson joined President Donald Trump on stage hours earlier at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Trump’s museum tour and photo op was damage control for last week’s news conference, in which he suggested to a female African-American journalist that she set up a meeting between him and black lawmakers. Trump also got ridiculed after the newser for having told a reporter from a Jewish publication to sit down and be quiet, after the reporter asked how Trump would combat the growing number of anti-Semitic assaults in the country.

At the museum event, Trump praised Carson, saying, “HUD has a meaning far beyond housing. If properly done, it’s a meaning that’s as big as anything there is. And Ben will be able to find that true meaning, and the true meaning of HUD, as its secretary.”

Colbert observed: “Trump really start something by hiring Ben Carson,” calling it, “the greatest achievement for African Americans, since about four weeks ago when we had a black president.”