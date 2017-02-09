Starz has slotted Sunday, April 16 for premiere of The White Princess, its follow-up to Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated original miniseries The White Queen. Starz also has unveiled key art and a trailer for a first look at the 15th century-set drama, based on the novel by Philippa Gregory and part of The Cousins’ War book series.

The key art features Princess Elizabeth of York/Lizzie (Jodie Comer), bloodily gripping a white rose – the rose of the House of York, to which she is determined to stay loyal, even when she is forced to marry into the House of Tudor.

From Company Pictures and Playground, The White Princess picks up three days after the conclusion of The White Queen, as a new generation ascends to the throne in a tale of power, political divides, family, love, and betrayal. The historical drama is told from the perspective of the women waging the ongoing battle for the English throne: Lizzie (Comer), Lady Margaret Beaufort (Michelle Fairley) and Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville (Essie Davis).

The story begins as one of England’s most politically turbulent times – The War of the Roses – is coming to an end. An uneasy peace is achieved when former King Richard III is defeated at the Battle of Bosworth, and the victor, Henry Tudor, soon-to-be King Henry VII (Jacob Collins-Levy), is married to Lizzie (Comer) – a princess from a rival house and Richard III’s former lover.

The White Princess is helmed by returning showrunner and writer Emma Frost, who also executive produces, alongside EP and director Jamie Payne. Lachlan MacKinnon is producer, with Playground’s Colin Callender and Scott Huff serving as executive producers along with Company Pictures’ Michele Buck.

Click on the image above to watch the trailer.